TWO brave police dogs caught several suspects after a police pursuit in Gwent on Friday.
Both German Shepherds put their training to good use when two men fled after being pursued by police.
PD Charlie tracked a suspect who had "made of following and pursuit and decamp" and then went on to assist the South Wales Joint Firearms Unit in "tracking and located two people who had made off from them".
PD Ned assisted Blaenau Gwent officers with tracking and locating a "suspect of a high risk domestic incident" who had made off from officers. Ned's handler then detained a second person who was wanted for a serious offence.
Gwent Police's Dog Section account on Twitter shared the dog's heroic actions, but it is not clear where both incidents happened.
Gwent Police are also currently on the hunt for a new member of their canine unit. They are looking for a confident, energetic dog with a big personality to join their four-legged officers in Gwent.
If you or someone you know has a furry friend with potential as a crime fighter this could be their chance.
If so, get in touch with one of the Gwent Police handlers at James.Watkins@gwent.pnn.police.uk.