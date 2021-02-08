THE Welsh Government will work with a group of campaigners who have been battling for a new rail station in Magor since 2012 to get the scheme “off the ground”, a minister has said.

In a virtual meeting with campaigners from the Magor Action Group On Rail (MAGOR) and politicians, deputy minister Lee Waters called on the UK Government to “play its part in giving us the rail funding that we need” and invited campaigners on board in the planning process.

In November MAGOR campaigners, who have been lobbying for the walkway rail station since 2012, shared their delight after it was named among recommendations in the findings of the Burns Commission into alternatives to an M4 relief road.

Members of the MAGOR Group – started eight years ago with the aim of introducing the first walkway station on the UK rail network in more than a century – said they were thrilled with the findings, but have now said a vote of confidence directly from the Welsh Government is another important boost.

The station – which residents say is backed by 95 per cent of the village – will have no car park and will only be accessible to walkers and cyclists.

In the first meeting since the a report by Lord Burns was released in November last year - which set out a series of recommendations for improving transport in South Wales following the scrapping of the M4 relief road - Mr Waters told MAGOR campaigners, as well as Newport East MS John Griffiths and leader of Monmouthshire council Cllr Peter Fox: “If we are serious about tackling congestion on the M4, we need to give people attractive alternatives.

“The exciting thing about this project is that it has come from the community, and that their vision would be a first for Wales – a station within walking distance of the whole community.

“We are going to work together to get it off the ground, and we need the UK Government to play its part in giving us the rail funding that we need to deliver.”

Paul Turner, from the MAGOR group, said after the meeting: “Ted Hand (founder of the group) and I thought it was an excellent meeting. The minister gave a firm affirmation for Magor & Undy Walkway Station, which was what we had been hoping for.

“The Burns Report set the blueprint for the South Wales mainline rail corridor but now MAGOR, following an offer by the minister, will be involved in the planning process.

“So, it’s now a case of ‘when’ not ‘if’. This is the result of us working closely with Monmouthshire council and having the terrific support from John (Griffiths) and Jessica (Morden, MP for Newport East), as well as the huge backing of the residents of Magor and Undy."

Mr Griffiths said the campaign for the walkway station is developing "real momentum" which was a "testament to everyone involved".

He added that the encouragement from the deputy minister is a "huge boost for everyone involved and go a long way to making the station a reality".

Ms Morden said the news was "really encouraging".

“I'll continue to work alongside the campaigners and my Senedd counterpart John Griffiths to make the case for the station; as well as lobbying UK Government’s Department for Transport to get behind the project," she added.