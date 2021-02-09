A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JOEL PHILLIPS, 19, of Hawarden Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 108mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in the city in an Audi A3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS JAMES SMITH, 28, of St David's Close, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 111mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in Newport in a BMW 335d.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL ANDREW ROYAL, 53, of Herbert Walk, Newport, was jailed for 20 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and clothes from Asda and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He must pay a £128 victim surcharge after his release from custody.

MICHELLE KYTE, 34, of Birch Grove, Llanmartin, Newport, was ordered to pay £484 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 102mph in a 70mph zone on the M4 in the city in a Seat Ibiza.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM REES, 24, of Marston Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £214 in compensation, a fine and surcharge after he admitted causing criminal damage to a television.

DAVID MARASCO, 36, of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a Christmas tree.

He was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge.

LEWIS DEABREU, 21, of St James Close, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to burglary with intent.

He must complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £260 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ELLIS TWYNHAM, 22, of Thomasville, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

JESSICA RUSSELL, 28, of Mill Lane, Caldicot, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone on the M4 in Newport.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

SAMUEL DAVID ROBERTS, 37, of Bedwas Road, Caerphilly, was jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months, after he admitted driving whilst disqualified.

He was banned from driving for two years and ordered to pay £378 in costs and a surcharge.