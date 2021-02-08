A CARE home in Newport is improving residents’ quality of life - with magic.

Bryn Ivor Lodge in Castleton is using a new Magic Table 360 to enrich their residents’ lives. Residents are able to play interactive games using light projections and can be played independently or within a group.

The activities they can play include popping bubbles, playing the piano, colouring pictures, sweeping leaves or playing with fish. It is suitable for all ages to play in a safe and comfortable environment.

It was designed and made in the UK and research on the portable device shows that it can improve the wellbeing of people with dementia by bringing colour, movement and detail.

As it is portable, it can be used wherever residents feel most comfortable, whether that is on a whiteboard, floor, ceiling, walls or a bed. They have found that it has improved the mood and behaviours in people with mid-to-late stage dementia and sees greater physical, social and cognitive activity. They have also found that it helps to reduce withdrawn-like symptoms including weight gain and provides a positive impact on relationships with care staff, friends and family.

Michelle Willett, general manager of Bryn Ivor Lodge said: “We’re excited to bring a touch of magic to the residents at our home, the Magic Table 360 will make a big difference by helping to connect residents with staff and with each other, and it’s great fun for the young at heart.”

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare who own the lodge, said: “We are delighted by the initial response of the residents at Bryn Ivor Lodge Care Home when using the Magic Table 360. Designed to create moments of happiness for the residents, it is heart-warming to provide positive and invaluable experiences, with residents more motivated to interact with staff, family and carers alike.”