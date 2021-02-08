A DRUG dealer trafficking cocaine and laughing gas cannisters who was caught with £8,000 of designer clothes, watches and shoes has to repay his crime money.

Bradley Wilson, 27, from Tredegar, was jailed for four years last summer following an investigation by Gwent Police’s serious and organised crime unit.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Cardiff Crown Court was told the defendant made £30,131.34 from drug dealing and has just £4,005 left.

That sum available to be reclaimed has to be handed over within 12 weeks or he will face an extra four months in prison in default.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the the drugs and told him he had to pay a £181 surcharge after his release from custody.

Wilson was sentenced in August 2020 along with his co-defendant Matthew Sheehan, 29, from Brynmawr, who was locked up for three years and six months.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir told Cardiff Crown Court police discovered 600 nitrous oxide canisters at Wilson’s home last March.

These were able to make 1,200 laughing gas balloons with a street value of £6,000.

Officer also found 26.5g of cocaine worth between £800 and £1,500 in a fishing box and came across a dealer’s list of names and contacts, a cutting agent and £1,250 cash.

Analysis of mobile phones seized from both defendants provided evidence of their involvement in the supply of cocaine.

Mr Gobir added: “On one day, it was estimated they made £30,000 from dealing cocaine.

“It was a highly lucrative operation.”

Wilson 27, of Church Street, admitted to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of a psychoactive substance with intent to supply.

Sheehan, 28, of Harcourt Road, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.