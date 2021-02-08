TWO Gwent schools have been chosen as finalists for Wales as part of the annual Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards.

Llanmartin Primary School in Underwood and Willowtown Community Primary School in Ebbw Vale will represent the region at the national awards.

The winning school in each region will receive a £1,000 cash prize, plus a special party pack to help them celebrate.

The Kellogg’s Breakfast Club Awards champion the people and activities that make breakfast clubs so great – from inspirational volunteers to invaluable extra learning sessions.

Around 70 children attend the breakfast club at Llanmartin Primary in Underwood every morning before school.

During the first national lockdown, the school became a free school meal hub for eligible pupils in addition to providing weekly bags of food their families.

Margaret Wilkins, Llanmartin Primary School’s cook ensured she was always on site to package food for the pupils to collect, as well as delivering to the doors of those unable to pick up.

Willowtown Community Primary School in Ebbw Vale also ensured that food boxes were delivered throughout the first lockdown, helped by Nicola Dobbs who worked tirelessly to ensure these were delivered to their most vulnerable families.

Ms Dobbs has also opened her own school food bank and delivers food personally in her car if families are isolating.

Kate Prince, Kellogg’s corporate social responsibility manager for the UK and Ireland, said: “It’s been tough to pick our finalists from so many inspiring stories.”

“Breakfast clubs like the ones at Llanmartin Primary School and Willowtown Community Primary School play a vital role in society.

"Thanks to the staff’s dedication, they support working parents, feed hungry children and offer opportunities to increase informal learning with activities and socialisation.”

“We are delighted to be able to recognise them for all of the hard work and dedication they have put in to keep things going.’’

Judges will now assess all shortlisted entries and the winners will be announced on February 10.