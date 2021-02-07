A HEAVENLY penthouse suite is up for sale for £950,000 - after an unholy conversion from a church into a uber-cool designer pad.

The stunning apartment sits inside a chapel complete with a bell tower offering panoramic views of a seaside town.

South Wales Argus: The former church in Penarth for sale. Picture: Wales News Service

It was home to former All Blacks and Cardiff rugby player Xavier Rush, whose company X-Stream Developments carried out the renovation.

The penthouse apartment sits above six other flats in the development called Alcedonia in Penarth.

Mr Rush said he was moving from the penthouse called Magnus due to a growing family.

He said: "As much as it's a wrench to leave the Magnus penthouse at Alcedonia, I needed the space and a garden.

"This was a very personal development for me. It was somewhere that was both a peaceful retreat - Alcedonia from the Greek for peace, calm and tranquillity - and Magnus from the Latin for powerhouse.

"I think the new residents are going to love the place as much as I have, and will be very happy to call it home.

"There is so much potential still to explore, especially with the rooms in the bell tower which could be home office spaces, games rooms or a home gym.

"The possibilities are endless as are the views from the rooms, which are simply amazing. I will miss the place."

Exposed beams and vaulted ceilings can be found on the first floor along with impressive stained glass windows in an open-plan living space.

The floor also has a sauna and a bedroom that is used as a hobby room.

Buyers snapping up the property will also get the bell tower that has a mini movie room, a gym and an open-air vantage point with sea views.

Two bedrooms can also be found on the ground floor with an ensuite, shower room and a utility room.

Estate agent Allen & Harris said: "This impressive luxury residence has retained many original features to beautiful stained glass window, vaulted ceilings and arched rooms to name a few.

"This unique property also offers a very versatile accommodation to includes the stunning five storey tower with wonderful panoramic views."

The renovation project and development won The Penarth Society Civic Award in 2013.

All pictures: Wales News Service