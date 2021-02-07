IT WASN’T just Sir Tom Jones bringing a little Welsh flavour to Saturday’s episode of TV talent show The Voice UK - with not one, but two singers from Gwent taking the stage.
Dental student Owen Hughes, 22, from Monmouth, showed off his vocal skills in front of the judges - or in front of the backs of their chairs anyway - with a rendition of Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa.
Owen Hughes on The Voice UK. Picture: ITV
And 19-year-old Ella Young, from Llandogo, belted out the Kerry Ellis version of Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked.
Ella Young on The Voice UK. Picture: ITV
Ahead of her blind audition she gave viewers a Welsh lesson on how to pronounce the name of her home village, and admitted to being “quite nervous” about appearing before judges Tom Jones, will.i.am, Olly Murs and Anne-Marie.
MORE NEWS:
- Pervert jailed for rubbing courgette through leggings in Hereford
- We're in it Together: Photography challenge keeps spirits up
- New Inn and Griffithstown Long Covid sufferers on plight
Unfortunately, neither made it through to next round. Speaking after Ms Young’s performance, legendary Welsh singer Sir Tom said: “I was almost there, but I have too many people already.”
Speaking after the performance, Ms Young said: “It meant a lot – I’ve been thinking about doing this for a long time.”
Mr Hughes left Monmouth School for Boys after taking is A-levels in 2016, and was well known during his time there as the captain of the first XV rugby team.