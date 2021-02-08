GWENT is set for yet another cold spell this week with snow and ice forecast for some parts of Wales.

This includes the possibility of of some snow for Newport and other areas today, and brief flurries have been seen in the city this morning.

The Met Office has said a freezing blast from Russia will hit the UK from the middle of the week, with the potential for heavy snow and plummeting temperatures across large parts of the UK.

Amber and yellow weather warnings are in place for parts of eastern and south east England - and though Wales is not included, there may be some snow at times this week, and the wind will make the temperature feel even lower than it already is.

Areas affected in Gwent include Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.

Here is the full forecast for this week:

Today

A frosty start, with cloud slightly clearing across the country allowing for sunny spells. Snow showers across northern and central areas, drier in the south and westernmost areas. Southern coastal gales, and strong winds throughout, feeling bitterly cold. Maximum temperature 3°C.

There is a 30-50 per cent chance of snow in Newport before 1pm, and between 4pn and 6pm this afternoon.

A 30-50 per cent chance of snow is also forecast in Abergavenny today, between 1pm and 3pm, and between 4pm and 6pm.

Tonight

This evening and tonight, snow showers will continue, mainly across central areas, remaining largely dry elsewhere. Strong winds throughout, and feeling very cold, with ice and widespread frost developing. Minimum temperature -3°C.

Tuesday:

Another day of continued snow showers, primarily across northern and central areas, possibly reaching further west than Monday, with intermittent dry spells. Strong winds, feeling very cold. Maximum temperature 3°C.

There is a 30-40 per cent chance of snow in the Abergavenny area in the early to mid-afternoon.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Sunny spells and scattered snow showers on Wednesday. Showers ease on Thursday leaving drier conditions. Widespread rain and snow expected on Friday. Remaining very cold with brisk easterly winds.

The Met Office is currently forecasting a 60-70 per cent chance of snow in Newport between midnight and 9pm on Friday morning.

In Abergavenny, the above forecast for snow extends until midday.