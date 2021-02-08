Back at the start of the first lockdown when Gwent found itself at the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic, I invited school children in Torfaen to nominate their Covid-19 superheroes.

The nominations brought me, and I hope those of you that saw them on social media, real joy.

Among the entries were nominations for scientists working hard to find a vaccine and several wonderful short stories where the hero of the story was someone who designed a vaccine. I have been reminded of those nominations as I have shared the hope, I am sure we have all felt, in hearing how the vaccination programme in Wales has gone from strength to strength in recent weeks.

According to the figures available as I write, more than 462,000 people across Wales have received their first dose. That is almost 15 per cent of the population. The latest figures from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board showed that at the start of last week some 75,229 people had been vaccinated.

Knowing that Wales is on course to offer vaccination to the first four priority groups (all frontline health and care workers; everyone living and working in care homes and everyone over 70) by mid-February in line with the Vaccination Strategy brings hope.

Protecting the vulnerable has always been at the heart of Welsh Government’s response to the pandemic and it remains at the forefront of our fight back against this terrible disease.

We now have more than 400 GP practices running clinics, more than 34 mass vaccination centres and 17 hospitals providing vaccines around Wales. This week we will receive additional support from 90 more military personnel. This is an incredible effort.

Wales has vaccinated more people as a percentage of our population than any of the other UK nations. But this isn’t a race between countries in the UK. This is a race against this terrible virus and we still have a marathon ahead of us. The situation in Wales remains serious. The number of people who have died with the virus in Wales has now reached 4,832.

I am very proud of what we are doing as a country with the vaccination roll-out. There is a small army of people including NHS staff, GPs, military personnel, local authority staff and volunteers working hard to deliver the vaccines.

But as many of the entries in my superheroes challenge noted, none of the people working hard to protect us wear capes like many of the superheroes in our cartoons. It is thanks to their efforts, however, that we can begin to face the next stage with hope. I know it is hard, but it is vital we all keep following the rules to support those working hard to keep us safe.