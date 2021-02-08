THERE have now been 5,000 confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Wales since the pandemic began, according to Public Health Wales.

Twelve more deaths have been confirmed today, taking the total to 5,001.

Two of the death confirmed today are in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area), taking the total here since the pandemic started, again according to Public Health Wales, to 916.

This is the second highest confirmed death toll among Wales' seven health board areas, behind Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB (1,423).

A further 610 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across Wales today, taking the total to 196, 670. including 111 in Gwent, as follows: Caerphilly, 34; Newport, 28; Torfaen, 26; Blaenau Gwent, 14; Monmouthshire, nine.

More than 600,000 people in Wales have now received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, including more than 14,000 yesterday.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending February 3 - is down to 116.4 per 100,000 population, more than half that of two weeks previously.

Torfaen (142.6) has the highest rate in Gwent and the fourth highest rate in Wales, while Caerphilly (127.6) has the sixth highest rate in Wales.

Newport (115.1) has the eighth highest rate in Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate in Blaenau Gwent has fallen below 100 per 100,000 (94.5) and is the ninth lowest of Wales' 22 council areas.

Monmouthshire (79.3) has the fifth lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales, behind Ceredigion (54.6).

Nowhere in Wales is the rolling weekly case rate now above 250, with Flintshire (231.9) the highest, and Wrexham (229.5) the second highest.

The test positivity rate across Wales for the week to February 3 was 9.8 per cent. Caerphilly (10.4 per cent) had Gwent's highest test positivity rate for that week.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 80

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 55

Conwy - 38

Wrexham - 38

Carmarthenshire - 38

Caerphilly - 34

Neath Port Talbot - 34

Flintshire - 32

Newport - 28

Torfaen - 26

Swansea - 26

Powys - 22

Vale of Glamorgan - 20

Bridgend - 18

Anglesey - 16

Blaenau Gwent - 14

Denbighshire - 12

Gwynedd - 12

Pembrokeshire - 11

Monmouthshire - nine

Merthyr Tydfil - nine

Ceredigion - five

Unknown location - seven

Resident outside Wales - 26

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.