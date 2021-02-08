BEDWAS and Trethomas recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Gwent in recent days, according to Public Health Wales.

In the seven days up to February 3 Bedwas and Trethomas recorded 26 new coronavirus cases (up from ten the previous week), which was the highest in the region for that week.

The area also had the highest rolling weekly case rate in Gwent for that week at 380.5.

For those seven days Wales recorded an average weekly rolling rate of 116.4 – down from 258.6 the previous week. Torfaen had the highest rolling rate in Gwent with 142.6, and Caerphilly the second highest with 127.6.

All the other areas of Gwent – including Newport with 115.1 – were below the national average.

Torfaen’s highest case rate was in part due to a rise in Pontypool, which recorded 25 new cases at a rolling rate of 274.9 – up from 19 the previous week and second highest number in the region.

In Newport, Victoria and Somerton, which recorded the highest figure (26) in the week up to January 26, recorded the highest number of cases again with 20 at a rate of 168.7.

While every area in Newport had seen fewer cases in the week up to January 26, that was not the case in the seven days preceding February 3 – with five areas in the city recording higher numbers than the previous week.

The other cases per area for the health board region are below. Hover over the bars on the graph, or scroll down to see exact figures compared to the previous week.

Caerphilly

Rhymney, Pontlottyn and Abertysswg: 12 new cases at a rate of 135.1 (up from nine the previous week)

New Tredegar and Darran Valley: ten new cases at a rate of 136.6 (up from nine the previous week)

North Blackwood, Argoed and Markham: three new cases at a rate of 52.9 (down from 19 the previous week)

Aberbargoed and Gilfach: six new cases at a rate of 98.8 (down from 13 the previous week)

Bargoed: five new cases at a rate of 81 (down from eight the previous week)

St Cattwg: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 27 (down from 11 the previous week)

Pengam and Cefn Fforest: six new cases at a rate of 77.4 (down from 13 the previous week)

Blackwood: six new cases at a rate of 81.6 (down from 13 the previous week)

Oakdale and Pentwyn: 12 new cases at a rate of 123.7 (down from 15 the previous week)

Newbridge: 12 new cases at a rate of 179.4 (up from seven the previous week)

Hengoed and Maesycwmer: 12 new cases at a rate of 148.1 (down from 13 the previous week)

Ystrad Mynach and Nelson: eight new cases at a rate of 77.8 (down from 11 the previous week)

Pontllanfraith: eight new cases at a rate of 93 (down from 12 the previous week)

Crosskeys North and Abercarn: eight new cases at a rate of 110 (down from 12 the previous week)

Crosskeys South and Ynysddu: three new cases at a rate of 51.5 (down from five the previous week)

Bedwas and Trethomas: 26 new cases at a rate of 380.5 (up from ten the previous week)

Llanbradach and Penyrheol: 19 new cases at a rate of 207.7 (up from 12 the previous week)

Aber Valley: 14 new cases at a rate of 205.8 (up from four the previous week)

Caerphilly East: 16 new cases at a rate of 162.5 (up from 17 the previous week)

Caerphilly West: 17 new cases at a rate of 226.1 (up from eight the previous week)

Caerphilly South: 14 new cases at a rate of 131 (down from 20 the previous week)

Risca West: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 39 (down from six the previous week)

Risca East: five new cases at a rate of 79.6 (down from 14 the previous week)

Machen: five new cases at a rate of 91.4 (down from ten the previous week)

Newport

Marshfield: six new cases at a rate of 71.7 (up from six the previous week)

Rogerstone: six new cases at a rate of 65 (down from ten the previous week)

Bettws: 17 new cases at a rate of 211.3 (down from 19 the previous week)

Malpas: 13 new cases at a rate of 165.8 (up from four the previous week)

Caerleon: five new cases at a rate of 64.3 (down from seven the previous week)

Langstone and Llanwern: six new cases at a rate of 67.8 (down from 23 the previous week)

Pye Corner and Graig: ten new cases at a rate of 158.4 (up from four the previous week)

Ridgeway and Glasllwch: five new cases at a rate of 78.6 (up from four the previous week)

Gaer: seven new cases at a rate of 121.3 (down from 13 the previous week)

Duffryn and Maesglas: seven new cases at a rate of 85.5 (down from ten the previous week)

Pill and Docks: 19 new cases at a rate of 214.9 (down from 21 the previous week)

Stow Hill: six new cases at a rate of 91.5 (down from 15 the previous week)

Shaftsbury and Crindai: nine new cases at a rate of 132.8 (the same as the previous week)

St Julians and Barnardtown: seven new cases at a rate of 98.7 (the same as the previous week)

Liswerry and Uskmouth: 19 new cases at a rate of 164.2 (down from 26 the previous week)

Lawrence Hill: three new cases at a rate of 51.8 (down from eight the previous week)

Victoria and Somerton: 20 new cases at a rate of 168.7 (down from 26 the previous week)

Beechwood: four new cases at a rate of 65.6 (up from zero to two the previous week)

Maindee: four new cases at a rate of 50.1 (down from 19 the previous week)

Blaenau Gwent

Sirhowy: nine new cases at a rate of 127.2 (down from 11 the previous week)

Rassau and Beaufort: six new cases at a rate of 85.2 (the same as the previous week)

Brynmawr: four new cases at a rate of 72.1 (down from six the previous week)

Blaina and Nantyglo: zero to two new cases at a rate of below 22 (down from 11 the previous week)

Ebbw Vale North and Glyncoed: 11 new cases at a rate of 140.3 (down from 12 the previous week)

Ebbw Vale South and Cwm: nine new cases at a rate of 106.1 (down from 12 the previous week)

Tredegar and Georgetown: nine new cases at a rate of 107.7 (up from eight the previous week)

Abertillery North and Cwmtillery: eight new cases at a rate of 88.9 (down from 12 the previous week)

Abertillery South and Llanilleth: eight new cases at a rate of 113.9 (up from six the previous week)

Torfaen

Blaenavon: seven new cases at a rolling rate of 108.5 (down from 13 the previous week)

Abersychan: 16 new cases at a rolling rate of 216.1 (up from 11 the previous week)

Trefethin and Penygarn: 16 new cases at a rate of 209.7 (up from 12 the previous week)

Pontypool: 25 new cases at a rate of 274.9 (up from 19 the previous week)

New Inn: seven new cases at a rate of 118.4 (down from ten the previous week)

Griffithstown and Sebastopol: 19 new cases at a rate of 249 (up from 13 the previous week)

Pontnewydd and Upper Cwmbran: ten new cases at a rate of 130.9 (up from eight the previous week)

Croesyceilog: four new cases at a rate of 55 (down from seven the previous week)

West Pontnewydd and Thornhill: six new cases at a rate of 89.2 (the same as the previous week)

Fairwater and Greenmeadow: five new cases at a rate of 77.3 (down from seven the previous week)

Cwmbran: six new cases at a rate of 80 (down from nine the previous week)

Llantarnam and Oakfield: five new cases at a rate of 67 (down from 12 the previous week)

Hollybush and Henllys: eight new cases at a rate of 118.3 (down from ten the previous week)

Monmouthshire