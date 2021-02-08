OVER the coming week, stargazers across Wales are being encouraged to take part in Star Count 2021.

Organised by the Countryside Charity, (CPRE), and supported by the British Astronomical Association, this year's Star Count is already underway, with everyone welcome to take part.

The CPRE want to raise awareness of light pollution by getting astronomy enthusiasts involved in trying to see how many stars they can spot in the constellation of Orion the Hunter.

Manager of Dark Sky Wales, Allan Trow, said: "The Star Count is an important study of the current condition of our night skies and the affect of light pollution.

"Although based in England, the report looks at conditions right across the whole of the UK"

For more information visit www.darkskywales.org

How to Take Part

The event which runs until Sunday February 14 asks partakers to use just their eyes, (no binoculars or telescope), to try and see how many stars they can see in the constellation of Orion, currently on view in the southern to south-western portion of the sky in the evenings.

While under lockdown restrictions, the count can only take place from home, either from your doorstep or back garden.

For more information on how to take part and an online form to send in your results, visit takeaction.cpre.org.uk/page/73246/data/1?ea.tracking.id=cpre-web

Crispin Truman, chief executive of CPRE, the countryside charity, said: "A starry night sky is one of the most magical sights the countryside can offer, connecting us to the nature we all love and the wonders of the wider universe.

"Many places suffer from light pollution, bleaching out the night sky."

Astronomer Bob Mizon, from the British Astronomical Association's Commission for Dark Skies, added: "Turning back the tide of light pollution brings darker night skies and improvements to the well-being of humans, wildlife and the environment.

"In its three decades of working with the CPRE towards these goals, we have seen increased public and Parliamentary awareness of the importance of our view of the universe above."