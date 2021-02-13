HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

Melissa White, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Rio, who is 14 and enjoys walks and sleeping on Melissa's bed.

Doug has lived with Sarah Williams, of Cwmbran, for three years after he was adopted from Dogs Trust, Bridgend, when he was five.

Hamster Rocky lives with Sian Thomas in Risca. Sian said: "He loves to eat, sleep and play in his hamster ball. He loves being part of my family. He has lived with me for over a month. He likes it when I clean him and give him treats."

Emma Pascoe, of Pentwynmawr, Newbridge, has sent in this picture of her ferret Armitage, aged nine months, enjoying his first time in the snow. She said: "Armitage was bred by us in May 2020. He is the biggest ferret we’ve ever had at over 5lb!"

Brother and sister Boris and Maggie live with Kathryn Clark in Blackwood and will be two soon.