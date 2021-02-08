POLICE have released the picture of a convicted killer who was jailed for 18 years for raping a woman in her home.

Michael Stone’s victim told a court she thought she was going to die during the terrifying attack.

The 48-year-old defendant, of Pontalun Close, Barry, was found guilty by a jury of rape and causing actual bodily harm after a trial.

At Cardiff Crown Court last week, prosecutor Ruth Smith read the victim’s impact statement which said: “This has been life-changing for me.

“I was terrified and I feared for my life.

“It has been traumatic. I’m scared of men now.

“I am terrified of him being released from prison.

“He said he will kill me.”

Stone, represented by David Pinnell, had denied the charges against him.

He was convicted after two trials.

The defendant refused to appear in court from prison after the prosecution case in the rape trial was opened and he didn’t give evidence in his defence.

Stone was jailed for four years and eight months in 2007 after he admitted manslaughter.

His victim was stabbed in the neck with a knife following a confrontation at a house in Barry.

Miss Smith said the defendant had 19 previous convictions for 32 offences and was jailed for three years for rape in 2002.

Mr Pinnell, mitigating, said his client had been working on addressing his behaviour in prison.

Judge Neil Bidder QC told Stone: “This attack involved biting, slapping to her face and strangulation.

“You have an unhealthy interest in strangulation.

“It was a sustained assault on a vulnerable victim.

“You pose a risk of serious harm to the public and serious sexual harm to women.”

Stone will have to serve at least two-thirds of a 12-year custodial sentence before he is eligible for parole.

The defendant will also be the subject to an extended licence period of six years.

He has to register as a sex offender for life.