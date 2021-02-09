As we approach a year since our lives were transformed by news of an emerging pandemic, my thoughts go out to those who’ve lost loved ones to Covid-19.

Thank you to all those who’ve been involved in the response - volunteering, keeping public services running or working in shops, factories or elsewhere in these troubling times.

Hope is also to be found in the advance of medical science in the fight against the virus. Thank you to all involved in the team effort to roll out the vaccine.

In Torfaen that has included Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and GP surgery staff, pharmacists, council staff and members, our fantastic Torfaen Leisure Trust, members of our Armed Forces and volunteers.

Without getting into the rights and wrongs of what other levels of government should have done over the past year, I have learned a lot about leadership at a time of crisis.

Firstly, the value of listening to experts. They know what they’re talking about from years of study and experience. Our leaders can’t afford to be ‘tired of experts’. People are entitled to opinions, but valid opinions need established facts. An opinion that one plus one equals twelve is not an opinion, it’s an untruth.

Secondly, leaders should be wary of chasing short-term praise or headlines when making decisions. Doing the right thing in the longer term is more important than short term popularity.

Thirdly, ‘I don’t know’ is sometimes the only honest answer. People understandably want certainty from their leaders, but sometimes no certainty exists. In those circumstances, leaders should resist the temptation to provide false certainty.

Fourthly, while decisiveness is sometimes important, quick judgements are often unwise ones. Listen to others, involve them and delegate where appropriate, rather than falling into the ‘superhero’ narrative where you’re the only one who can solve a problem. Real life is more complex than a James Bond movie, the issues we face are nuanced and require collective solutions.

Fifth, as a leader it’s OK to change your mind, especially when the facts change.

Changing your mind is not a ‘U-turn’, it’s a sign of self-awareness and intelligent reflection. Refusing to do so is not a sign of strength, it’s a sign of pig-headedness.

Remember that none of us are perfect - all leaders make mistakes. The key is to learn from them. Don’t be afraid to apologise. The public don’t think for a second that we’re perfect, so leaders shouldn’t pretend otherwise.

Lastly, as a leader, remember you’ll get far more respect if you’re prepared to roll your sleeves up and help out, rather than issuing decrees from on high. After all, if the last year has taught us anything, it’s about the importance of teamwork and communities working together.