Following its November release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.

But UK gaming fans have been given good news from an insider Twitter account claiming there could be a PS5 restock tomorrow.

Smyths Toys order confirmations are being sent out today and it’s good news if you are still on the hunt for a next-gen PlayStation.

New PS5 drop tomorrow?

Despite reported delays in restock at Argos until late February Very and Game are expected to release a fresh batch tomorrow.

Gamers wanting to get their hands on a next-gen console will have to be on high alert all day with no exact time announced when the consoles could be released.

Based on previous drops, Very tend to release stock in the early afternoon, usually between 1:30PM and 2:30PM GMT.

Game has released fresh stock at a range of different times including 10AM, 11:30AM, 12:30AM and 3:40PM so it is worth keeping an eye online throughout the day.

As more people get their hands on a new console demand is set to drop so if you are unlucky this time around you may have another opportunity as early as next week.

Following rumours that Amazon could be set to restock today, it seems more likely this will be next Monday. Last time Amazon released PS5 stock they went live at 9:27AM.

And if you’re still without a console after the Amazon drop, Argos has confirmed they will be putting more stock live on the 23rd and 24th of February, according to reports.

All of the rumours come courtesy of PS5StockAlertUK on Twitter.