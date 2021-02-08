POLICE in Monmouthshire have been busy dealing with intoxicated drivers, speed violators and more:
Drug driver:
Last night - Sunday February 7 - a vehicle was stopped in Monmouth; it was discovered that the driver had no licence, no insurance, and failed a roadside drugs wipe for cannabis.
As a result the driver spent the night in custody, with their vehicle seized.
Road users are reminded that it is illegal to drive if:
- You're unfit to do so because you're on drugs (legal or illegal).
- You have a certain level of illegal drugs in your blood - even if this has not affected your driving).
Speed offence:
Police officers were also speed monitoring on Rockfield Road in Monmouth yesterday.
The fastest recorded speed, in the 30mph zone, was 48mph. According to Gwent Police enforcement will follow.
Drivers are reminded that:
- The minimum penalty for speeding is a £100 fine and three penalty points added to your licence.
- You could be disqualified from driving if you build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of three years.
Off road bikes and visitors
Gwent Police officers also carried out patrols of Trellech and Llandogo yesterday due to complaints about off road bikes and visitors in the area.
Under the current Tier Four restrictions - which are in place throughout Wales - people should stay at home and only travel for 'essential' reasons.
These reasons include:
- The need to obtain supplies and services - such as food, medicine, and essential household maintenance - for you or your household.
- To provide care for or to help a vulnerable person (this includes getting food or medicines for them).
- To exercise locally alone or with members of your household or support bubble.
- To access childcare and education.
- To access medical services or donate blood.
- To access public service.
- To provide or access emergency assistance.
- To deposit and withdraw money from a bank or similar establishment.
- For work, volunteering, or charitable purposes when it's not reasonably practicable to do this from home.
- To visit a cemetery, burial ground or garden of remembrance to pay your respects.
- To attend a place of worship.
- To attend a wedding, civil partnership or funeral if you are invited.
- To attend court or meet other legal obligations, or to vote.
- To escape a risk of illness or injury, such as for victims or people at risk of domestic abuse.
- To access services provided to victims of crime or domestic abuse or those at imminent risk of becoming victims.