THE government is yet to sign a single travel quarantine contract with any hotel chain with less than one week to go until the policy launches in the UK.

As per the policy, Brits returning from the 33 “red list” countries will be required to self-isolate in guarded hotels for 10 days, starting next Monday (February 15).

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told journalists on Monday that the government are yet to confirm any contracts with hotels ahead of the policy launch.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: "The Department of Health issued a commercial specification to hotels near ports and airports.

"This asked for proposals on how they could deliver managed quarantine facilities.

"No formal contracts have been awarded yet."

Pressed on whether Brits would have any say in where they stay during quarantine, Downing Street said more details would be released later this week.

“It remains the case that the Department of Health continue to work closely with hotels as we move forward to introduce the policy from February 15," the PM's spokesman said.

“You can expect further updates on this this week.”

Boris Johnson suggested border controls could play a greater role against new coronavirus variants when infection rates are further reduced.

Asked about introducing tougher measures, he told reporters: “They are most effective, border controls, when you’ve got the rate of infection down in your country.

“And at the moment we’ve greatly reduced the rate of infection from the peak, where it was a few weeks ago, but it’s still extremely high and for border controls really to make that final difference so you can isolate new variants as they come in, you need to have infections really much lower so you can track them as they spread.

“Don’t forget, we in the UK are capable of seeing variants arise here, just in the UK, the Kent variant arose here, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to be relying very much on border controls as we get the rates of infection down overall.”

The 33 “red list countries – full list