A NEWPORT man who stalked a woman at her home and her workplace has been jailed.

Oscar Pennacchi tried to contact his victim on a nearly daily basis between September and December last year, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said there were occasions on which 36-year-old Pennacchi threatened his victim, telling her he would kill her.

He was twice arrested in December and released on bail, on the condition he was not to approach or contact his victim. But on both occasions, he breached his bail conditions within a matter of days.

He was arrested a third time and remanded in custody.

Mr Broadstock read a statement by Pennacchi's victim, who said she had suffered panic attacks and sleeping problems.

"I felt scared, confused and withdrew from my day-to-day life - even though I wasn't doing anything wrong," she wrote.

Scott Bowen, defending, said Pennacchi - who has no previous convictions - accepted his behaviour had been "rather abhorrent" and "cannot be excused".

Pennacchi, of Somerton Road, Newport, pleaded guilty at an earlier court appearance to one charge of stalking and causing his victim to fear violence.

Judge Christopher Vosper condemned Pennacchi's "troubling behaviour", and said his victim's life had been "significantly affected" by the offending.

Pennacchi was jailed for 36 weeks and made the subject of a five-year restraining order.

Conditions of the restraining order include bans on Pennacchi contacting his victim, entering her street of residence, or going anywhere near her current, or any other, workplace.