A NEWPORT man who snatched a body camera from a city centre pub manager, leaving her with injuries akin to whiplash, said he did it because he was “scared the footage would be shared on social media”.

Joseph Kearney, aged 28, of Balmoral Road, had been serving a 12-month community service order for an unrelated offence when he robbed Rebecca Avery, manager of the Godfrey Morgan in Chepstow Road, Maindee, on August 14 last year.

Kearney, who said he had been drinking there with friends for hours to celebrate Wales coming out of lockdown, said he pulled the camera from Ms Avery’s neck because he has “issues with social media”.

Roger Griffiths, prosecuting, told the court: “On August 14 at around 11.30pm, after spending much of the day in the pub, Mr Kearney and his friend were standing under a ‘no dogs’ sign with a dog.

“Ms Avery then asked the pair to leave, and Mr Kearney said he would leave after he had finished his drink.

“Mr Kearney then became aware of another staff member named Nick, who he took exception to and asked to fight him. Mr Kearney then smashed a glass on the floor.

“Ms Avery turned her body camera towards Mr Kearney, who snatched it from her. The camera had been attached to a lanyard on her neck, and she has since suffered injuries which she describes as akin to whiplash.

“She asked for the £385 camera to be returned, but the defendant refused, and left the pub.”

On the day the defendant, who suffers with paranoid schizophrenia, had taken a mixture of alcohol and cocaine, as well as medication for his condition.

As well as the camera which was never returned, the pub paid £1,400 to increase security procedures following the incident.

Sophie Kenny, for Kearney, said: “During an altercation with Nick, Mr Kearney says Ms Avery adjusted her bodycam towards him and told him the footage would be shared on social media.

“He says he became worried about that, and says he has an issue with social media.

“He then pulled the camera from her neck. He panicked and threw the camera in the bin when he left the pub. He went to find the camera the following day but couldn’t find it.”

Ms Kenny said Kearney accepts he acted wrongly, and is now more than halfway through a community service order for an unrelated offence, which he has fully complied with.

Judge Recorder IWL Jones spared Kearney custody, saying: “You spent a number of hours at a pub after lockdown had ended, drinking beer and taking cocaine. It is not a good idea to take cocaine with your condition.

“Ms Avery shouldn’t have had to endure what she did.

“You have a mental health condition that I have taken into account. If you were in custody, I believe you’d be highly vulnerable.

“You’re extremely lucky I’m not putting you in custody today. I’m doing it because of the progress you’ve made. Please take advantage of the opportunity.”

Kearney was given an eight-month prison sentence suspended for two years, and must pay back the money owed for the camera.