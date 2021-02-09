A CALDICOT man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for burglary.
34-year-old Jason Deakin, from Caldicot, pleaded guilty to two counts of dwelling burglary and one count of burglary other than a dwelling.
The first incident was at a property in Devauden on October 8, 2020, with the following items stolen:
- A television.
- DJ equipment.
- Money.
Deakin also pleaded guilty to stealing from a shed in Caldicot on January 6, when he took:
- A coat.
- Toys.
- A lamp.
The third incident, on January 7, was also burglary of an address in Caldicot. Deakin pleaded guilty to stealing:
- Tools.
- A nail kit.
- A torch.
Officer in the case, DC Alistair Frame, said: “We welcome the sentence imposed on Deakin by the court.
"Dwelling burglaries can leave a lasting effect on victims, so we hope this outcome can offer some closure for Deakin’s victims.
“We will continue to deal with these offences robustly and endeavour to bring offenders to justice.”
Deakin was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on February 1.