THESE five men and one woman were recently handed prison sentences for offences like burglary and dealing class A drugs.

We look at their crimes and punishment.

Susan Westlake

Burglar Susan Westlake stole a pair of rugby boots worth £7,000 signed by South Africa’s 2019 World Cup winning captain following a break-in at a business centre.

The 34-year-old took the valuable memorabilia, which had Siya Kolisi’s signature, as well as a suitcase full of autographed international jerseys.

She and an unnamed man raided and ransacked an office on Newport’s Enterprise Way on December 14, 2020, prosecutor David Pinnell said.

Westlake was jailed for 20 months.

Thomas Sykes

A criminal with a history of targeting elderly and vulnerable victims in distraction burglaries stole an 83-year-old woman’s savings.

Thomas Sykes, 28, was blasted by a judge who jailed him for five years after he preyed on his frail victim and barged his way into her Caerphilly home.

Judge David Wynn Morgan told him: “This was a despicable offence and you are despicable criminal.”

Craig Hillman

A drug dealer caught trafficking heroin was jailed for more than four years.

Craig Hillman, 43, of Buttermere Way, Newport, was found to be supplying the class A drug in the city two years ago.

"I’m pleased to see the sentence given to Hillman by the courts, it echoes our own message that we will not tolerate this kind of criminality," Gwent Police’s Detective Constable Emma Studley said after his sentence.

Lee Hayes

‘Callous burglar’ Lee Hayes broke into a care home for elderly people suffering with dementia on Christmas Eve and stole a safe containing cash and sentimental jewellery.

The career criminal, who has 37 previous convictions for 105 offences, carried out the raid in the Brynglas area of Newport.

Hayes, 41, was jailed for four years.

Ahmed Moshen

A dopey drug dealer jailed for trafficking heroin and crack cocaine to undercover police officers is back in prison after committing almost identical offences following his release.

Ahmed Moshen, 22, of Munnings Drive, Newport, was on licence when he sold to a covert team operating in the Pill area of the city.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the defendant scorned a fellow gang member who told him he was selling to undercover police.

Moshen was jailed for two years and 10 months.

Callum Williams

A dealer who ran his own dedicated drugs line was caught with thousands of pounds worth of cocaine locked in a safe at his mother-in-law’s house.

Callum Williams, 27, from Caerphilly, was also caught supplying ecstasy and with more than £3,000 in cash.

He was jailed for four years.