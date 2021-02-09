MOTORISTS are urged to take extra care if heading out in the north of Gwent today, as freezing temperatures are likely to make travelling more tricky.
In Ebbw Vale, and other places along the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road, there is already a dusting of snow.
In these upland areas, the temperature is not forecast to climb above freezing for the whole of the day.
This means there is a chance of ice forming, especially on the roads.
There has already been an incident relating to the cold weather on the roads in the South Wales valleys.
On the A4061 (Rhigos Mountain Pass) between Hirwaun Industrial Estate and Treherbert a crash was reported this morning.
The AA have reported that "conditions are really bad up there" and the road is likely to be closed for some time.