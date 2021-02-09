THREE people have appeared in court charged with conspiracy to supply heroin.
Two men, aged 28 and 46, along with a 28-year-old woman, all from Newport, have been charged with conspiracy to supply the class A drug.
They appeared at Newport Magistrates’ Court last Saturday, and were remanded until their next court appearance on March 8.
Eight people in total were arrested as part of Operation Alkane - an investigation into the supply of class A drugs.
Officers carried out drugs warrants at seven addresses throughout Newport last Thursday, February 4.
A quantity of class A drugs were seized as part of the operation.
The four others arrested:
- A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drug and has been released on bail.
- Two 30-year-old women were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of class A and have been released under investigation
- A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drug and has been released under investigation
- A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and has been released under investigation
