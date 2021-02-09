A RESIDENT at the White Rose care home in New Tredegar has starred in a Jackanory-worthy video for National Storytelling Week.
Mary Burchell, 84, read the popular Hairy Maclary Scattercat on camera which the home shared on its Facebook page as part of the nationwide initiative which aims to encourage storytelling and reading for all ages.
The video received lots of support from the page’s followers, with many comments thanking Mary and congratulating her on her professional recital.
Following Mary’s story time, resident shared their favourite tales with each other, and some of the most popular books included Pippi Longstocking, Swallows and Amazons and Just William.
MORE NEWS:
- Housebound 95-year-old who caught Covid-19 is yet to get her vaccine
- Man charged with murder following death of woman in Pontypool
- 5,000 deaths from coronavirus now confirmed across Wales, including 916 in Gwent
Mary said: “I had a lot of fun reading Hairy Maclary Scattercat to our followers on Facebook. It was a very different style to my childhood favourite, Winni the Pooh, but it was a very enjoyable story!”
Jane Coburn, home manager at White Rose care home, said: “Celebrating National Storytelling Week is very important to us as a home as it gives us an opportunity to share stories with one another. This can be childhood favourites, adult fiction or even telling our own stories to each other.
“The residents had a lot of fun and we have discovered some fantastic new stories to get stuck into!”