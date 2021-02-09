AN RSPCA officer has labelled helping two badgers trapped on a ladder in a Torfaen canal as "the most bizarre and unusual" day in her 15 years on the frontline.

The animal welfare charity teamed up with firefighters from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to help two badgers, who had got stuck between metal steps and the wall in a lock in Pentre Lane, on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal in Cwmbran.

Video footage captures the badger’s plight and the moments they were saved.

RSPCA Cymru was called, with rescue officer Sian Burton and inspector David Milborrow rushing to the scene. They enlisted the support of the fire service as they sought to help the trapped badgers.

A 'large animal' rescue team from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended, and abseiled down the lock wall.

Inspector Milborrow got hold of one of the badgers using a grasper - while firefighters held nets below him for extra security.

The second badger jumped into the water as the first was rescued.

However, the badger then - amazingly - climbed up the ladder and into reach of the grasper, where he was also pulled to safety.

Both badgers have now come into the care of the RSPCA for a period of rehabilitation before an anticipated return to the wild.

Ms Burton said: "Without doubt, this was the most bizarre and unusual day of my 15 years spent on the frontline for animals. These poor badgers were stuck fast between the ladder and high wall, with no route to escape and the canal waters below them.

"Fortunately, we were able to reach the badgers with a grasper, as firefighters abseiled down the wall and looked to usher the animals towards safety.

"After we got the first badger, the other fell in the water, which did cause us some serious concern. But he got out of the water and climbed up the ladder, and we soon grabbed him too.

"Both badgers are a bit rough, and have some cuts - so have come into our care for some rehabilitation. We really hope we can release them back to the wild soon.

"We're so grateful to the member of the public who spotted them, and the incredible firefighters and large animal rescue team from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service. It's a great advert of what we can achieve together for animal welfare."

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire & Rescue Service added: "It was lovely to work with the RSPCA on this rescue.

"It was a once in a lifetime experience."