A MAN has been remanded in custody after being charged with murdering his wife.
David Maggs, 70, of Lansdowne, Sebastopol, Pontypool, is accused of killing 74-year-old Linda Maggs earlier this month.
The pensioner appeared before Judge Michael Fitton QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
Maggs did not enter a plea and the case was adjourned.
He was represented by Thomas Stanway and the prosecution by Gareth James.
