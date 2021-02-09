GWENT Police reminding residents in the Caerphilly area to keep all doors and windows locked following a spate of burglaries and attempted burglaries
On Tuesday, January 26, police received a report of an attempted burglary in Pen-y-Car, Caerphilly, where the front window, patio and outside electric box was damaged. (Ref: 2100029747)
On Wednesday, January 27, police received report of a man attempting to gain entry through a back door of a house using a screwdriver in Pen-y-Allt, Caerphilly. (Ref: 2100030311)
On Monday, February 1, police received a report of a person attempting to force entry into a home in Bryn Aber, Caerphilly, they later walked off. (Ref: 2100036610)
The same day, there was a report that an unknown person had entered a home through a kitchen door in Pen-y-Bryn, Caerphilly. We believe no items were taken (Ref: 2100037084)
Then, on Wednesday, February 3, police received a report of a burglary at a home in Waun Erw, Caerphilly where car keys and a purse were stolen and the car was taken off the drive (Ref: 2100039201)
Caerphilly Crime and Disorder Reduction Officer, PC Stuart Lewis says: "We are investigating each reported crime and extra patrols have now been put in place by uniformed and plain clothed officers.
“Most of these crimes have taken place in the early hours of the morning - if anyone notices any suspicious activity, please contact us immediately on 101 or if you see a crime taking place, call 999.”