TEN new coronavirus deaths have been confirmed in Wales today, including two in Gwent.

And the number of cases confirmed today by Public Health Wales - 351 across Wales, including 58 in Gwent - are among the lowest single-day figures since the early days of last October.

The 10 new deaths in Wales takes the total since the pandemic began to 5,011, including 918 in Gwent (Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area).

And there have now been 197,021 confirmed cases across Wales, including almost 39,000 in Gwent. Today's Gwent cases are : Newport, 21; Caerphilly, 14; Blaenau Gwent, 13; Monmouthshire, five; Torfaen, five.

The number of people in Wales who have now received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine has risen to 628,760, including almost 24,800 yesterday.

The all-Wales rolling weekly case rate - to the week ending February 4 - is down to 114.3 per 100,000 population.

All five Gwent council areas recorded reduction during that week. Torfaen (140.5) continues to have the highest rate in Gwent and the fourth highest rate in Wales, while Caerphilly (117.1) has the seventh highest rate in Wales, and Newport (108) has the 11th highest rate in Wales.

The rolling weekly case rate in Blaenau Gwent has fallen to 90.2 per 100,000 and is the ninth lowest of Wales' 22 council areas, while Monmouthshire (77.2) has the fourth lowest rolling weekly case rate in Wales.

Ceredigion (59.2) has the lowest rate in Wales.

Wrexham (235.4) has the highest rate, and Flintshire (221) the second highest.

The test positivity rate across Wales for the week to February 4 was 9.5 per cent. Torfaen (11 per cent) had Gwent's highest test positivity rate for that week.

The newly confirmed cases across Wales today are:

Cardiff - 37

Wrexham - 34

Flintshire - 27

Swansea - 25

Newport - 21

Powys - 21

Conwy - 17

Gwynedd - 17

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 16

Carmarthenshire - 16

Caerphilly - 14

Blaenau Gwent - 13

Bridgend - 13

Vale of Glamorgan - 11

Pembrokeshire - 11

Neath Port Talbot - 11

Denbighshire - seven

Merthyr Tydfil - seven

Monmouthshire - five

Torfaen - five

Ceredigion - three

Anglesey - one

Unknown location - one

Resident outside Wales - 18

Public Health Wales figures include reports of the deaths of hospitalised patients in Welsh hospitals, or care home residents, where Covid-19 has been confirmed with a positive laboratory test and the clinician suspects this was a causative factor in the death.

They do not include people who may have died of Covid-19 but who were not confirmed by laboratory testing, those who died in other settings, or Welsh residents who died outside of Wales, and the true number of Covid-19 deaths will be higher.

The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.