MORRISONS is giving away 60,000 pizza-making kits to families across the UK over the February half term.

The supermarket chain is giving away free pizza kits in an effort to fight child hunger with an estimated three million children in the UK at risk of going hungry during the school holidays.

Morrisons staff working on the pizza counter will prepare the pizza-making kits daily and the kits will then be distributed to local schools and community groups, via Morrisons community Champions, to help support families in need.

Morrisons also offers customers the option of buying their own ‘Pick Up Packs’, which are also distributed to local food banks, schools and community groups.

The packs’ cost between £1 and £5 and contain a nutritionally balanced mix of food products and other essentials that have been requested by the local community groups according to their needs.

The pre-packed parcels are available at the front of all Morrisons stores and are paid for at the checkout.

The pack is then put aside in our dedicated donation areas ready to be passed on the local food banks and community groups.

Each kit includes ready to roll pizza dough and toppings – either meat or vegetarian depending on the family’s preference. The kits also contain a recipe card with cooking instructions and details of a competition that families can enter to be in with the chance of winning £100 Morrisons vouchers.

Morrisons will prepare the kits daily. (Morrisons)

Each pizza-making kit will include two servings, donations commence this week in Scotland and next week in England and Wales and will be in line with local half-terms.

Sian Ayling, Head of Food To Go at Morrisons, said: “We want to ensure that as many children as possible have access to the food they need over the half term break, which is why we’re offering these pizza kits to those who need them in our local communities and would encourage as many people as possible to get involved with our competition.”

The move follows Morrisons announcement in January that it had set aside a further £5 million worth of food supplies to help keep the nation’s food banks stocked up this year.