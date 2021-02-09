TWO drug dealing brothers who were caught red-handed by the police had been trafficking cannabis over a “substantial period”.

Matthew Rees, 31, of Graig Park Avenue, Newport, and Nathan Rees, 32, of Lambert Street, Newport, 32, were arrested by officers in the summer of 2019.

Janet McDonald, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court how the pair were stopped in a black Ford Fiesta in Cwmbran’s Maendy Way area.

Matthew Rees had nearly £1,000 in his jacket pocket, she said.

MORE NEWS

Nathan Rees had a small amount of cannabis.

A search of Matthew Rees' home unearthed several thousand pounds of cash in bundles and a mobile phone with drug-related messages.

Both brothers pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the class B drug.

Neither had any relevant previous convictions.

Susan Ferrier, representing father-of-two Matthew Rees, said: “The defendant is a family man trying his best to run a burger van.”

His barrister told how her client’s van was burnt and he began drug dealing after borrowing money.

She added: “He bitterly regrets that he allowed himself to get involved.”

David Pinnell, mitigating, for Nathan Rees said the defendant is a working man who is currently on furlough because of coronavirus.

Judge Daniel Williams told the brothers: “You were supplying cannabis for a substantial period.”

Matthew Rees was jailed for nine months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

Nathan Rees, was sent to prison for nine months, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Both defendants were ordered to complete an eight-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

They are due to face a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing in May.