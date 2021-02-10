A TAXI drivers’ group which took over the running of public toilets in Blackwood has warned it will be forced to close the facility if problems of vandalism, anti-social behaviour and fee dodging continue.

The public toilets at Blackwood Bus Station were re-opened in October 2019 after being closed by Caerphilly council due to budget pressures.

Caerphilly County Borough Taxi Drivers’ Association stepped in to run the facility after a petition calling for the toilets to be kept open was signed by more than 3,000 people.

But the taxi drivers’ group says the loos have been hit with ongoing vandalism issues and some people have been refusing to pay the 50p entry fee which goes to the upkeep of the facility.

George Edwards, chairman of the association, said the group will have “no option” but to close the facility on April 5 if the situation does not improve.

“It’s not something we want to do, but we have to look at the bigger picture when we are having to deal with vandalism, damage to the toilets and anti-social behaviour,” said Mr Edwards.

“My main concern is if we close them, it’s the residents of Blackwood who are going to suffer.”

The toilets are used by people before making onward journeys and are also situated near to the town centre.

Elderly people and vulnerable groups were particularly impacted by their closure back in 2019.

But Mr Edwards says damage to the toilets, along with people dodging the barrier, means he is now having to pay out of his own pocket to keep the facility going.

Some people have been seen crawling under the barriers, and climbing over them, to avoid the 50p charge, he said.

“The fee people pay is just what we use for the upkeep of the facility, the replenishing of the products and the electricity and water bills,” Mr Edwards said.

“It’s not cheap but if people used it correctly it would never be a problem.”

Mr Edwards said the association wanted to “do our bit to give back to the community” but he said a few people were “spoiling it for the many”.

“I just wish people would realise the importance if they did close, not just on them but on neighbouring businesses as well,” he said.

“It has a negative impact on more than one set of people.”

Blackwood councillor Kevin Etheridge, who submitted a petition against the previous closure by Caerphilly council, said he is worried for elderly and vulnerable residents if the toilets close.

“Residents have worked so hard with a previous petition and a minority of people are abusing this community facility,” he said.

“After the loss of the free bus to Asda from the bus station I am saddened for my residents should it close.”