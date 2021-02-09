THE Central Beacons Mountain Rescue team were kept busy at the weekend - coming to the aid of a stricken mountain biker and a pair of walkers lost in woodland.

Shortly after 2pm on Saturday, the team we were called out by South Wales Police to assist the Welsh Ambulance Service with the rescue of an injured mountain biker.

The casualty was located on the mountain above Trehafod, Rhondda.

Upon arriving the mountain rescue team found the gentleman had been treated for a broken leg by a paramedic and had been transported off the mountain by a local resident via quad bike.

"We assisted with his transfer onto the ambulance and then returned to our base and homes," said a spokesperson.

"We wish the gentleman a full recovery together with our thanks to the gentleman’s companions and local residents for their help."

The next day the team were called out again by South Wales Police who were engaged in a search for two people who had become lost whilst out walking in the St Gwynno Forest near Llanwunno.

"With limited phone battery capacity left and working with local police units we were able to identity their approximate position and having access to the forestry the two young men were located safe and uninjured, albeit a little cold by team members and officers," said a spokesperson.

"Thanks to the handlers and search dogs from Search and Rescue Dog Association South Wales who were on route to assist if needed."