A MAN who bit a police sergeant and tried to headbutt a constable arresting him after taking a cocktail of drugs and alcohol has been jailed.

Steven Rees, 30, assaulted officers after he had called 999 to falsely claim he had escaped from prison.

Laura Shepherd, prosecuting, said the attacks happened in Risca’s Holly Road where the defendant was living with a friend in breach of his bail conditions.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how Rees was pepper sprayed during the fracas which saw him bite Sergeant Gareth Wilkins’ thigh and attempted to headbutt PC Guto Jenkins.

Rees, formerly of Aberystwyth Street, Splott, Cardiff, also assaulted PC Carly Brown on the night of January 12.

Miss Shepherd said: “This was a sustained incident which lasted around 25 minutes and in which the defendant’s teeth were used as a weapon.”

He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and resisting a constable.

The defendant also admitted the criminal damage of a police body worn camera and to a Gwent Police van by spitting in it.

Rees has previous convictions for common assault, resisting a constable and drink driving.

Giles Hayes, representing him, said: “Drugs and alcohol played their part in his behaviour. He wasn’t thinking properly.

“His conduct was wholly unacceptable.

“The defendant doesn’t come out of this very well and received serious injuries.

“He was taken to The Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran to be treated for a fractured eye socket and nose.”

Mr Hayes asked the court to take into account his client’s guilty pleas.

Judge Christopher Vosper QC told Rees: “This is a very unusual case. Your behaviour on January 12 was very odd.

“You made five telephone calls to the police between 11.05pm and 11.20pm saying you had escaped from prison and to come and get you.

“You said if they didn’t attend, there would be murder.”

The judge added: “You made various threats to PC Jenkins and tried to headbutt him.

“As you were being taken down the stairs to the police van, you bit Sergeant Wilkins’ right thigh twice.”

Rees was jailed for six months.