THE man who died in a crash on the A472 in Caerphilly last week has been named by police as John Cull.
Mr Cull, 39, from Pontypool, was declared dead at the scene of the crash, on the A472 between Nelson and Ystrad Mynach, in the early hours of Wednesday, February 3.
Police officers believe the crash may have happened the previous evening.
Gwent Police had been called to the scene at around 1.50am on Wednesday, following reports of a car – a black Vauxhall Corsa – having left the road.
Mr Cull's family is being supported by specialist officers and has asked for privacy.
The Gwent Police investigation into the single-vehicle crash continues.
The force believes the fatal crash happened at around 9.15pm the previous night (Tuesday February 2).
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with officers has been urged to get in contact with Gwent Police.
Any motorists with dash-cam footage of the area at the time of the collision have also been asked to come forward.
You can report information to Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 2100039096, or by sending Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.