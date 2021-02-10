For the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers' big days down the years.

We have inundated with images and today we bring you the first selection.

Anthony Gilbert and Jane Adamson's wedding in September 1992 at St Julius and St Aaron's Church, Newport

Allan Davies and Jane Howes shared this picture of their wedding on April 4 1972 at Alexandra Road Baptist Church, Newport

Argus deputy head of content Carl Difford is pictured here on the day he married Jill at St John’s Church, Newport. It was June 2, 1984

Janet Payne and Albert Edwards married on June 15, 1974, at St John’s Church, Newport. They have shared a then and now image

Here is a picture of Jennifer Watts and Roger Tanner on their wedding day, March 11, 1967, at St John's Church, Newport

Kim Horton sent in this picture of Henry Porter and Sarah Ann Horton. They married at St John’s Church, Newport, in June 1943

Alison Payne shared a picture of her parent's wedding on March 12, 1960. They are Lilian Chapman and Tommy Deane and they married at St Paul's Church, Newport

Here is Jacqueline Pritchard and Graham Hyden who married on May 12, 1979 at St Julius & St Aaron Church, Newport. Jacqueline said it was FA Cup Final day and Arsenal beat Man U 3-2. Her father took a portable TV to the reception at The Stonehouse so everyone could watch the martch

Karen Mair sent in a picture of her parents' wedding day. Ken and Edie Goodger tied the knot on June 3, 1950, at Lliswerry Baptist Church in Newport