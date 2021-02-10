For the last year many couples have had to postpone their weddings, so we thought it would be nice to have a look back at our readers' big days down the years.
We have inundated with images and today we bring you the first selection.
If you would like to share a picture of your wedding email jo.barnes@gwent-wales.co.uk with a picture from the day, your names, the date and where you got married.
Anthony Gilbert and Jane Adamson's wedding in September 1992 at St Julius and St Aaron's Church, Newport
Allan Davies and Jane Howes shared this picture of their wedding on April 4 1972 at Alexandra Road Baptist Church, Newport
Argus deputy head of content Carl Difford is pictured here on the day he married Jill at St John’s Church, Newport. It was June 2, 1984
Janet Payne and Albert Edwards married on June 15, 1974, at St John’s Church, Newport. They have shared a then and now image
Here is a picture of Jennifer Watts and Roger Tanner on their wedding day, March 11, 1967, at St John's Church, Newport
Kim Horton sent in this picture of Henry Porter and Sarah Ann Horton. They married at St John’s Church, Newport, in June 1943
Alison Payne shared a picture of her parent's wedding on March 12, 1960. They are Lilian Chapman and Tommy Deane and they married at St Paul's Church, Newport
Here is Jacqueline Pritchard and Graham Hyden who married on May 12, 1979 at St Julius & St Aaron Church, Newport. Jacqueline said it was FA Cup Final day and Arsenal beat Man U 3-2. Her father took a portable TV to the reception at The Stonehouse so everyone could watch the martch
Karen Mair sent in a picture of her parents' wedding day. Ken and Edie Goodger tied the knot on June 3, 1950, at Lliswerry Baptist Church in Newport
