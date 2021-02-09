Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

WHETHER you’re an advanced chef, sous chef, or a newly minted lockdown chef, we’re all looking for ways to simplify our hours spent cooking and baking. There are some problems we've all experience—like keeping avocados fresh, peeling garlic, defrosting meat, and distributing even batter—that can easily be solved with a handy kitchen gadget. The best part? You can find all these top-rated gadgets right on Amazon for some quick shipping action.

Below are 18 incredibly useful kitchen gadgets from Amazon that will save you time (and energy) in the kitchen from a bagel slicer to a garlic chopper to an egg cooker.

1. A pressure cooker for quickly throwing together meals

The Instant Pot makes weeknight meals quick and easy. Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

When thinking about saving time in the kitchen, the Instant Pot is the first gadget that comes to mind. Just throw your ingredients in, press a button, and come back in less than 30 minutes to a delicious hearty soup, meat, risotto, or steamed vegetable. It's incredibly user-friendly, and more than 30,000 reviewers love how it’s multifunctional as it functions as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, slow cooker, and saute pan. Since you can make different portion sizes, it’s perfect for single people or your whole family.

Get the Instant Pot Duo from Amazon for £89.99

2. A tool for all your avocado needs

Peel or cut your avocados effortlessly. Credit: OXO

Have you ever had trouble peeling, pitting, or slicing your avocado? If the answer is yes, then a 3-in-1 avocado slicer is an easy solution. You can easily peel, pit, or slice avocados, and reviewers love it because it helps prevent them from getting injured and can be cleaned with a little soap and water. One reviewer boasted that they were able to peel and slice an avocado in just under twelve seconds with this tool.

Get the OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer from Amazon for £7.49

3. An air-fryer for quick, crispy food

Say goodbye to hours spent frying. Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Regardless of whether you want to save time frying or achieve the crispiest french fries with little to no effort, an air fryer will definitely save you time in the kitchen. As the best air fryer we’ve ever tested, the Phillips XXL is extremely user-friendly and makes incredibly crunchy french fries, fried chicken, and egg rolls in a snap. Reviewers also love it for its large capacity that can fit an entire family meal and its ability to cook quickly without needing to preheat.

Get the Philips Premium Collection XXL Airfryer from Amazon for £300

4. A multi-use vegetable cutting tool

Easily slice, dice, or chop. Credit: Uvistare

If you find yourself spending endless amounts of time chopping, slicing, cutting, or spiralizing vegetables, it may be time to invest in a multi-use vegetable tool. More than 2,000 reviews rave about this one for its ability to cut vegetables in different thicknesses and large collection bin. It also comes with four interchangeable blades that make cutting any vegetables—like tomatoes, potatoes, cucumbers, and carrots—as simple as can be.

Get the Uvistare Vegetable Chopper from Amazon for £33.99

5. A spinner for simplifying salad making

The easiest way to get cleaner and crispier lettuce. Credit: Reviewed/ Lindsay D. Mattison

A salad spinner can make all the difference if you’re someone who loves making salads. Because who has time to wash lettuce by hand? With its 5-quart capacity that can powerfully spin a whole head of lettuce, it’s no wonder the OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner has a 4.7-star rating and is dubbed by the Reviewed team as worth the money. Reviewers also say it can be used to evenly distributes toppings like nuts, vegetables, and fruit throughout the salad, and that the bottom bowl doubles as a serving dish.

Get the OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner from Amazon for £24.99

6. A silicone basting brush for mess-free marinade spreading

The perfect thing for brushing on marinades and sauces. Credit: Consevisen

The last thing you need to do while rushing to make dinner is to make a massive mess of sauces, butter, or marinades. Insert A silicone basting brush. These silicone brushes don’t shed like haired brushes or drip all over the place and provide even sauce distribution, which is why they are loved by more than 3,000 reviewers. They’re also resistant to high temperatures, have several fun colour options, and have a comfortable firm grip so you can brush for hours without cramping.

Get the Consevision 2-Pack Silicone Basting Brushes from Amazon for £9.99

7. A garlic rocker for easy garlic removal

Peel, mince, or slice garlic with this handy tool. Credit: FAVIA

Sometime’s getting garlic out of its shell can be nearly impossible. But, thanks to this handy garlic rocker, it doesn’t need to be. Reviewers boast about how it works like a charm and makes the process of peeling, mincing, and slicing garlic way less tedious. Plus, it can also strip herbs using four sized holes on one end and opens beer with the attached beer opener on the other. One reviewer claims it can also be used for ginger.

Get the Favia Garlic Press Rocker from Amazon for £14.99

8. A spray bottle for even olive oil distribution

Spraying oils and marinades evenly can be easy! Credit: GeeRic

Let’s be honest: getting oil to distribute perfectly even over your food is just not humanly possible. You either pour out too little or way too much, ruining your dish. That’s exactly why an olive oil sprayer is a necessity. You can use it for virtually any liquid such as vinegar, soy sauce, marsala wine, and lemon or lime juice and it's the small enough to move it to the grill outside back to your kitchen.

Get the GeeRic Oil Sprayer from Amazon for £12.98

9. An easy-to-use egg cooker

Eggs for breakfast? Check. Credit: VonChef

Short on time but craving eggs? Try an electric egg cooker. Reviewers love this VonChef one for its speedy cooking, and ability to make all kinds of eggs including hard and soft boiled eggs, omelettes, poached eggs, and scrambled eggs.

Get the VonChef 3 in 1 Egg Cooker from Amazon for £19.99

10. An egg-yolk separator for baking

Separating egg yolks can be easy. Credit: Taianle

Speaking of eggs, if you’ve ever tried separating egg whites from the yolk, you know it’s incredibly tedious. Shells get everywhere, the yolk breaks into the whites, or you find shell pieces later in your dessert (gasp!). Enter an egg yolk separator: your key for never wasting time separating eggs ever again. You simply crack the egg into the gadget and pour out the egg whites. It's also dishwasher safe and reviewers also say this tool is great for those with tremors, disabilities, or shaky hands.

Get the Taianle Egg Separator from Amazon for £11.69

11. A defrosting tray for last-minute meals

Defrosting is now a speedy process. Credit: VonChef

There’s nothing worse than psyching yourself up for a delicious dinner—thinking it’ll take little to no time to prepare—only you forgot to take the chicken out of the freezer. But thankfully a defrosting tray exists and is just what you need. Its unique silicone edges prevent water from dripping off, rapid defrosting, and its ability to defrost everything from fish to meat to frozen fruits and vegetables, are just some of the reasons why reviewers use it daily.

Get the VonChef Defrosting Tray from Amazon for £12.99

12. An ingenious bagel slicer

It's time to upgrade your knife. Credit: KitchenCraft

Some mornings are incomplete without a fresh bagel for breakfast. And, while getting the bagels is easy, slicing them is time-consuming, which is exactly why you need a bagel slicer. More than 4,000 reviewers gush over this one for its wide range of colours, ability to cut bagels evenly, and versatility as it can also be used for muffins, buns, and rolls of all sizes. It also minimal crumbs behind and works in just seconds. Plus, one reviewer claimed it cut the bagels more evenly than their bagel shop.

Get the Hoan Original Bagel Slicer from Amazon for £15.59

13. A pair of herb scissors

Stop struggling to cut herbs. Credit: BangShouFor some reason, cutting herbs is quite a complicated process. You need to remove the leaves from the stem without cutting yourself or losing a million leaves in the process, which is why a pair of herb scissors makes the process immensely easier.

Get the BangShou Herb Scissors from Amazon for £9.99

14. A splatter guard to prevent messes

No more wasting time cleaning your stove or backsplash. Credit: Bystep

Tired of cleaning up splashes of oil, butter, and sauces that get all over your stovetop? A splatter guard is exactly what you need. This one is large enough for a majority of pans and actually keeps your backsplash and stove clean, which is why more than 1,400 reviewers love it. Seriously, what's better than less cleaning time?

Get the Bystep Splatter Screen from Amazon for £14.99

15. A kale and greens stripper

No need to waste time cutting Kale anymore. Credit: Chef'n

Do you absolutely hate removing the stems of kale or chard? If yes, then this kale and greens stripper will make the process way easier. According to more than 1,000 reviewers, this kale and greens stripper is the perfect size to hold in your hand, reduces prep time, and prevents the loss of delicious greens that get stuck to the stems. Aside from its kale and green cutting ability, it can also be used for herbs of any kind. One reviewer even claims that they use this tool to scrape crud off their non-stick pots and pans, pizza ovens, and outdoor grills, making it a multipurpose wonder.

Get the Chef’n Looseleaf Kale and Herb Stripping Tool from Amazon for £10.99

16. A strawberry huller to seamlessly removing the stem

An easy way to remove the stem from fruits. Credit: Chef’n

This adorable looking huller provides the perfect solution for those of us who love eating strawberries or other soft fruits but hate cutting off the stem. Over 8,000 reviewers love its kid-friendly design, small size that stores easily, and that it minimizes the waste of delicious fruit. While it may not seem like it, this little gadget can truly save you a lot of time.

Get the Chef’n Original Stem from Amazon for £7.49

17. A corn peeler to get every kernel

This will save you tons of time. Credit: OXO

If you’re always struggling to remove all the corn off the cob, then this peeler is the gadget for you. More than 2,000 reviewers love this peeler for its ability to slice corn like butter and that it can do it in less than a minute. It's perfect for making salads and burrito bowls. Need more evidence? Multiple reviewers mention that this is the easiest way to de-corn the cob.

Get the OXO Good Grips Corn Peeler from Amazon for £9.31

18. An adjustable rolling pin

This rolling pin makes rolling out doughs to your desired shape or thickness simple. Credit: FUKTSYSM

As a baker, you know how essential it is to make sure your dough is the right thickness for desired results, but it's definitely hard to eyeball it. According to more than 1,000 reviewers, this adjustable rolling pin is a necessity for bakers because it rolls out dough meticulously into just the right size and can be used for pizza dough, pie crust, cookie dough, homemade pasta, and more. Since it’s composed of stainless steel, clean-up is a breeze since the ​dough doesn’t stick.

Get the Adjustable Rolling Pin from Amazon for £10.99

