Here is a round up of public notices published in the South Wales Argus over the past week.

Newport City Council intends to make an Experimental Order to introduce a temporary speed limit on sections of the South Distributor Road from February 22, 2021, for a period of 18 months during which time it will be reviewed. The following lengths of road will be subject to a 40mph speed limit:

A48 SDR (eastbound carriageway) from a point 100 metres northeast of its junction with the Transporter Bridge access road to a point 115 metres west of its junction with the centre line of the northbound carriageway of A4042 Usk Way

A48 SDR (westbound carriageway) from a point 65 metres west of its junction with the centre line of the northbound carriageway of the A4042 Usk Way to a point 100 metres northeast of its junction with the Transporter Bridge access road.

The following lengths of road will become restricted roads and a speed limit of 30mph will apply:

A48 SDR (eastbound carriageway) from a point 115 metres west of its junction with the centre line of the northbound carriageway of A4042 Usk Way to a point 200 metres west of its junction with Corporation Road

A48 SDR (westbound carriageway) from a point 200 metres west of its junction with Corporation Road to a point 65 metres west of its junction with the centre line of the northbound carriageway of A4042 Usk Way

A4042 Usk Way from a point 90 metres southeast of its junction with Frederick Street to its junction with A48 Southern Distributor Road.

Newport City Council will be reallocating road space in the city centre for social distancing purposes from February 12, 2021, for a period not exceeding 18 months or until the national social distancing requirements cease, whichever is the earlier.

There will be a prohibition and restriction of waiting and loading and on-street parking places to the following lengths of roads:

Corn Street (between Skinner Street and Upper Dock Street)

Skinner Street (between Upper Dock Street and Corn Street)

Upper Dock Street (between Corn Street and Skinner Street).

No waiting or loading at any time on the following lengths of roads:

Corn Street - southeast side, from its junction with Skinner Street to a point 23 metres southwest of that junction, and from a point 41 metres southwest of its junction with Skinner Street to a point opposite the south western kerbline of Upper Dock Street

Corn Street - northwest side, between its junctions with Skinner Street and Upper Dock Street

Skinner Street - north side, from its junction with Upper Dock Street to a point 13 metres east of that junction, and from its junction with the access to the Newport City Bus Station(Market Street) for a distance of 31 metres in a southerly and westerly direction

Skinner Street - South side, between its junctions with Upper Dock Street and Corn Street

Upper Dock Street - northeast side, between its junctions with Corn Street and Skinner Street

Upper Dock Street - southwest side, from its junction with Corn Street to a point 12 metres northwest of that junction, and from its junction with Skinner Street to a point eight metres south of that junction.

Loading onlv:

Corn Street - southeast side, from a point 23 metres southwest of its junction with Skinner Street to a point 41 metres southwest of that junction.

Disabled badge holders onlv:

Skinner Street - north side, from a point 13 metres east of its junction with Upper Dock Street to a point 31 metres south and west of the access to Newport City Bus Station (Market Street).

Hackney carriage vehicles only:

Upper Dock Street - southwest side, from a point 12 metres northwest of its junction with Corn Street to a point 20 metres southeast of its junction with Skinner Street.

Sian Rickard, of Castle Farm, Bishton Road, Bishton, Newport, has applied to Newport City Council for a premises licence for off sales to sell alcohol at Castle Farm from Monday to Sunday 9am to 6pm.

Miss S Finney, trading as AH Waste Services Ltd, of Carreg Bica Farm, Manmoel Road, Ebbw Vale, is applying to change an existing licence to add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at the same address.

Michael Shaun Hopkins has applied to Caerphilly County Borough Council for a premises licence at The Village Store Crumlin Ltd, Main Street, Crumlin. He is applying for an off licence for the general store and an in licence for the cafe.

Apex Scaffolding Ltd, of 16B Snowdon Close, Risca, is applying for a licence to use Unit 10, Uskside Business Park, Usk Way, Newport, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle.

Moon Beever Solicitors, of London are looking for anyone who may have a claim against or an interest in the estate of Graham Philip Edwards (deceased), formerly of 21 Bronllys Place, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, who died on January 24, 2020.

The Annual General Meeting of Newport Citizens Advice will be held on February 16, 2021, via Zoom at 1.30pm. To book a place email agm@newportca.org.uk.

Newport City Council has received the following planning applications relating to listed buildings, conservation areas and environmental concerns:

Erection of silos and a de-dusting building, extension to rail unloading facility, new above ground conveyors and ancillary development at Uskmouth Power Station, West Nash Road.

Change of use of land to domestic curtilage and alterations to existing driveway and parking area at 3 The Willows, Redwick.

Installation of external platform lift to rear of building at Manor Lodge, 147 Stow Hill.

Change of use and conversion of the existing building from an office to five residential apartments at 26 Stow Hill.

Kiptamos Kiplagat Arap-Tooh, trading as Acrifa Ltd, of 113-114 Commercial Road, Newport, is applying for a licence to use Leeway House Yard, Leeway Industrial Estate, Newport, as an operating centre for one goods vehicle and one trailer.

RMT Transport Limited, of The Construction Hub, Pen-Y-Fan Pond Road South, Manmoel, Blackwood, is applying for a licence to use that address as an operating centre for 15 goods vehicles and five trailers.

Graham John Pearce, of March, Cambridgeshire, is looking for anyone who may have claim against or an interest in the estate of Hazel Joy Underwood (deceased), formerly of 17 Old Hill Crescent, Christchurch, Newport, who died on August 18, 2020.

ZedraTrust Company (UK) Limited, of Knutsford, is looking for anyone who may have claim against or an interest in the estate of Gwynneth Jean White (deceased), formerly of 3 Merlin Crescent, Newport, who died on December 7, 2020.

Rubin Lewis O'Brien, of Cwmbran, is looking for anyone who may have claim against or an interest in the estate of Rosalind Mary Brockbank (deceased), formerly of 8 Weldon Close, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, who died on April 17, 2020.

Red Kite Law, of Carmarthen, is looking for anyone who may have claim against or an interest in the estate of Norman Brown (deceased), formerly of 32 Tree Tops Avenue, Blackwood, who died on November 26, 2020.

Hopkins Law Ltd, Cardiff, is looking for anyone who may have claim against or an interest in the estate of Devon Wyn Jones (deceased), formerly of 8 Fair View, Pengam, Blackwood, who died on December 14, 2020.