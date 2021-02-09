A 25-YEAR-OLD man is wanted by police after breaching his licence conditions.
Jason Baker, from Newport, was convicted in June 2019 of possession with intent to supply Class-A drugs.
He was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court to five years and nine months in prison for the offence.
Baker, who was released on licence, has now been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions.
Anyone with information on Baker's whereabouts should contact Gwent Police by calling 101, quoting reference 2100040933.
You can also send a direct message with information to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.