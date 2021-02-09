RESIDENTS should beware of information they read online because of the rise of misinformation, Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds has said.

Labour's shadow home secretary has spoken about recognising harmful online content as part of Safer Internet Day today.

Celebrated globally, Safer Internet Day is an opportunity to speak to family and friends about the safe, responsible and positive use of technology, whilst recognising potential harms.

Research conducted by UK Safer Internet Centre (UKSIC) found that over three-quarters of young people now say that being online is a more important part of their life than ever before, with as many as 65 per cent of them relying on the internet for home learning.

Mr Thomas-Symonds has urged residents to check sources before sharing information about COVID-19 and vaccines, after the pandemic has exposed the challenge of misinformation, and the risk of this to all our health.

“Today, on Safer Internet Day, we are reminded of the urgent need for an Online Harms Bill,” he said.

“We have seen how the anti-vaccine movement has been allowed to grow to dangerous levels, spreading misinformation that is putting lives at risk, and we know that many continue to be subjected to vile abuse on social media, including children.

“But the Conservative Government has decided not to bring forward vital legislation to tackle these risks. In their absence, it is important that we remain vigilant against online harms by, for example, checking the source of information we share.

“Labour will not stop calling for proper, online protections to be enshrined in law.”