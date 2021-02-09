PURE Gym has called on the British public to sign a petition to reopen gyms across the UK.

The UK’s most popular fitness chain have said they do not understand the government’s enforced closure of gyms, and insisted gyms are “essential to rebuilding the physical and mental wellbeing of our nation”.

Pure Gym is also calling for a ‘Work Out to Help Out’ scheme to mirror last year’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ for pubs and restaurants.

They said: “We want the government to recognise the importance of gyms, health clubs, leisure centres and swimming pools in empowering people to look after their health and stay fit and for them to open first as we come out of lockdown.

“We're also calling for government to fund a Work Out to Help Out scheme.

"Activity levels fell dramatically during 2020 lockdowns, as people could not get to their gym to exercise safely.



“The government opened pubs before gyms and spent £500m on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme which encouraged unhealthy behaviour in a health crisis.



“The virus is more serious for people who are overweight and unfit. The focus this time must be on health and wellbeing and getting people active.”

The petition, which requires 100,000 signatures to be considered for debate, has already surpassed the150,000 mark.

The health and leisure industry has been one of the worst hit since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and now PureGym have started a petition calling for the government to prioritise gyms as the country starts preparations to come out of lockdown.

The fitness chain claims gyms should be classed as an essential industry and should be among the first to open as lockdown restrictions start to ease.

Pure Gym has highlighted three main reasons for gyms to reopen:

Gyms are here to support the demand on the NHS and help build a healthier nation. Regular exercise can improve immune function, lower blood pressure and reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease, heart disease, osteoarthritis and type 2 diabetes. Gyms have already been proven to be safe during 2020, with some of the lowest rates of COVID transmission across any industry. Over 10 million people across the UK rely on gyms for their physical and mental wellbeing, especially when exercising outdoors is not feasible for everyone.

PureGym’s petition to see gyms prioritised for reopening can be found here.