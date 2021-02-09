RESIDENTS at a retirement housing scheme in Torfaen will be helping to do their bit to help cut greenhouse gas emissions.
23 flats at Glanwern House in Pontypool are among 1,370 homes across the nation to commit to making Wales net zero carbon by 2050.
Bron Afon, which owns Glanwern House, is one of 27 registered social landlords involved in the Welsh Government plan.
The housing association is now consulting with residents to see what changes can be made to reduce emissions.
Dusi Thomas, Bron Afon’s sustainability and environmental manager, said: “As part of the housing sector, Bron Afon has to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from all our homes by improving energy efficiency by 2030.
“This ‘optimised retrofit project’ means we will be working collaboratively with other project partners to be innovative in how we make these homes at Glanwern House more energy efficient.
“This will be done while supporting local economy and ensuring the technology that is chosen reflects the need of our customers and the style of their homes.
“The lessons that are learned from this project will help the Welsh Government roll out a wider decarbonisation plan of all homes in Wales.
“We are proud and excited that we and our residents at Glanwern House will play an important part in Wales becoming a more environmentally friendly country.”