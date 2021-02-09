A NEWPORT-born film director's award winning crime thriller Skin Collector is being released next Monday, February 15.
Directed by Julian Richards and produced by Robert Weinbach, Skin Collector was shot on location in Portland, Oregon, and received its world premiere at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain.
Its UK premiere was at Raindance Film Festival in London's West End.
John Jarratt (Wolf Creek) stars as a serial killer who develops an unhealthy obsession with the only victim to survive his attack.
Danielle Harris (Hallowe'en) stars as the victim, a shy young secretary with an indomitable will to survive.
READ MORE:
When the psychopath penetrates police lines to abduct his target, she must draw on all her resources to survive the ordeal. Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers) and Rae Dawn Chong (Commando) are detectives charged with bringing the killer to justice.
The film has won the support of supermarket Asda, which will be stocking the DVD.
Other outlets include Amazon, HMV, Simply, Zatu and Deff.
"I am very excited that the film is finally recieving a UK release" said Mr Richards.
"With cinemas closed during lockdown and bigger studio films being postponed, an opportunity has arisen for Skin Collector to get the attention it deserves".