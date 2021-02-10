A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JASON VINCENT CHARLES WILKS, 29, of Albert Avenue, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

Wilks must pay a £175 in a surcharge and costs.

JOEL DONOVAN, 22, of Elizabeth Row, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 14 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He must pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DENNIS FREDERICK ALFORD, 49, of Commercial Street, Pengam, was jailed for 10 weeks after he admitted stealing cosmetics from Superdrug, headphones from Tesco and being in breach of a conditional discharge for theft.

DAMIEN VICTOR LYNN, 44, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was jailed for 10 weeks for stealing meat, eggs and coffee from Iceland and being in breach of suspended prison sentence for theft.

He must pay a £128 surcharge after his release from custody.

CHRISTOPHER GARY DREW, 27, of Newgate Street, Brecon, was jailed for 26 weeks after he admitted to failing to provide a specimen, two counts of assaulting a police officer theft and public disorder.

The offences took place in Newport and Cwmbran.

He must pay a £128 surcharge after his release from custody.

ALISIA LEGG, 30, of Croeso Square, Blackwood, was made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order after she admitted assault by beating.

She must pay £339 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge.

XIONG HE, 46, of Mount Pleasant Road, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 16 months after he admitted failing to provide a specimen.

He must pay £324 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

DEAN SAMUEL JONES, 27, of Pandy Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle.

He must pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ZISHAAN ANWAR, 36, of Caerleon Road, Newport, must pay £465 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ASHLEY DAVID SHAW, 53, of Ailesbury Street, Newport, must pay £369 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to producing cannabis.

NICOLE HOAD, 50, Station Road, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for six months after she was found guilty in her absence of driving without insurance.

She must pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BRYN WILLIAMS, 57, of Glanhowy Road, Wyllie, near Blackwood, must pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.