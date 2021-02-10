PUPILS and sports clubs will benefit from a new 3G sports pitch, thanks to a partnership between a Brynmawr school, Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council, and Sport Wales.

The multi-purpose pitch will be sited at Brynmawr Foundation School but will be available for use for all the county borough’s secondary schools and local sports clubs.

The investment comes after the school experienced flooding and drainage issues with its existing facilities.

Sport Wales is providing £200,000 for the project using National Lottery money. The sports agency approved the funding following discussions with the artificial surfaces collaboration programme, which is made up of the Football Association of Wales, the Welsh Rugby Union, and Hockey Association Wales.

The programme usually funds 10-12 per cent of a project, but recognising the need for the 3G pitch, agreed to fund £200,000. The project is expected to cost more than £500,000 in total.

Work is expected to start on the site in late spring or early summer and conclude during the early part of the next autumn term.

Brynmawr Foundation School head teacher Gerard McNamara said: “The school and its governing body are absolutely delighted that this exciting project is moving forward.

“This is partnership working at its very best and I would like to thank all partners for showing real commitment to this project. The new pitch will transform the way we are able to deliver physical education and sports at our school and will also be an asset for the wider sporting community.”

Cllr Joanne Collins, executive member for education at the council, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Brynmawr Foundation School and other partners to develop this new 3G pitch, which I am in no doubt will be a real asset to both the school and the local clubs and teams who are already looking forward to using it.

“This is important for education as we continue to work to raise standards and give pupils the best opportunities and learning environments that we possibly can.

"It is also important that we encourage everyone in Blaenau Gwent to lead healthy and active lives and ensuring there are first class facilities on their doorstep will help with this well-being objective.”