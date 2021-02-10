IT is predicted almost 1.9 million households in the UK may be watching TV without a TV Licence.

But following news this week that the licence fee will go up in price from April this year, and ongoing criticism of the fee, this number could increase.

From April 1 2021 the annual price of a TV licence will be £159, an increase from the previous price of £157.50.

Meanwhile the cost of an annual black and white licence will rise from £53.00 to £53.50.

There are a number of ways to pay for your TV Licence including weekly cash payments and an annual direct debit.

But do you need to pay the TV Licence fee?

To help ease the confusion, Peter Goodchild, associate professor from the Bloomsbury campus of The University of Law, shares advice to help TV owners understand when they need to purchase a licence

Do I really need a licence?

“If you are a homeowner/tenant of a property and you watch or record programmes on a TV, computer or other device as the programme is being broadcast live, and/or you download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer, then a TV licence is required.

“By purchasing a licence, you will cover the property for anyone in that residence that watched live through a TV set, computer, laptop, tablets, mobile phone any other device that can receive a TV signal.

“You don’t need a licence if you are watching non-BBC programmes on online catch-up services, videos or DVDs, clips on websites that aren’t live broadcast (e.g. YouTube) and closed-circuit television (CCTV).”

Am I exempt from paying for a licence?

“The exemption for over 75s was infamously scrapped last year, however those claiming Pension Credit may still be eligible for a free license.

“Individuals can get a discounted licence if they have a severe vision impairment or if they live in a residential care home, the person who oversees the home can apply for a licence on the individual’s behalf.”

What happens if I don’t get a licence?

“If caught without a TV licence, then you can face a fine of up to £1,000 and any legal costs or compensation will be covered.

“It is estimated that over 250,000 homes currently don’t have a TV licence, 33,000 of these are occupied by young people – all putting themselves at risk of facing a fine.

“The TV Licensing agency have a national database of all licence holders and have enforcement officers that check for TV owners, and they also have a fleet of detector vans that can target homes that they think don’t own a licence.”