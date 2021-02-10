AN inspirational Newport man has been recognised for extraordinary volunteering work with the coveted British Citizen Award.

Alexander Anderson, from Newport, is one of 27 individuals to be recognised with the award, receiving his for services to volunteering and charitable giving.

Mr Anderson, diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome at the age of 9, faced many difficulties which affected his health and wellbeing as he went through four schools before being diagnosed.

Aged 11, he moved to Duffryn High School which had a special Autism Spectrum Disorder base for individuals with special needs.

He attained eight GCSE’s and refuses to call Asperger’s a disability; it has never stopped him achieving his goals.

After leaving school, he became a very active member of his community by volunteering and fundraising for charities.

Furthermore, he volunteered at the Military Preparation College Newport, eight hours a day, five days a week, providing young people with support and a chance to get their Maths and English qualifications.

During the coronavirus pandemic, he has become the Military and Cadet Manager of the My Mental Health Campaign, which is currently growing through schools, universities, and cadet forces to provide people with the resources and guidance they need to maintain a healthy mind space.

Mr Anderson is also part of GAVO Youth Panel which funds grants for projects across Gwent to make a real difference, and has been fundamental in helping to allocate £30,000 of funding for various community projects.

READ MORE:

The British Citizen Award (BCA), in association with One-Stop, is now in its sixth year and recognises exceptional people who positively impact their communities.

As well as receiving his medal, Alexander and the other winners have received an invitation to attend the House of Lords when it is safe to do so.

Jonny McQuarrie, managing director from BCA partner One Stop, said: “Each time a new group of medallists are selected it reminds us of how great the people of this nation are.

"We serve many communities up and down the country through the One Stop convenience stores, and these particular individuals being recognised now, especially at this time of extraordinary circumstance, reflects all that is good about community spirit.

"It’s a privilege to play a small part in helping them to be recognised."

Wendy Pretten, managing director customer delivery at sponsors Places for People, who would have presented Alexander with his medal, added: "Once again, it’s undeniably disappointing we cannot celebrate together in person, but hearing about Alexander and his wonderful commitment to his community via numerous volunteering and fundraising achievements is heart-warming.

“Add to this Alexander’s involvement in a vital mental health campaign through his role as Military and Cadet Manager, following his own difficult personal journey whilst growing up, is astounding.

"I’m sure he will continue to inspire others for many years to come and has a very bright future ahead.”