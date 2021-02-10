ITV has cast Will Mellor to play an “out and out baddie” in Coronation Street.

One of the UK's favourite soaps will introduce the Two Pint Of Lager star next month and said the actor “will walk into Weatherfield”, as “drugs lord” Harvey.

Mellor, 44, said: “I’m honoured to be asked to come into Coronation Street, it’s such an iconic show and has been a huge part of my family life.

“When I started acting 32 years ago it was my mum’s dream for me to be in Corrie so I’m happy to finally be able to make it come true.

Jane Danson’s character, Leanne Battersby, ‘finds herself forced into a dangerous world of drugs and despair’ (Matt Crossick/PA)

“It’s a Manchester institution and, as a Manchester actor, this is definitely a box ticked.”

He said: “Harvey is the first out and out baddie I’ve ever played. It’s a very different type of role for me so I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into the character and making some waves.”

Mellor’s previous credits include Line Of Duty, Hollyoaks, Broadchurch and Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps.

He will appear on screen as viewers see Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) “find herself forced into a dangerous world of drugs and despair”.

The show's producer Iain MacLeod said: “I am so excited to welcome Will into our world. He is a fantastic actor who has thrown himself heart and soul into making his character as terrifyingly real as possible.

“He will have a massive impact on our characters’ lives, from the moment he swaggers menacingly on to the screen.”