MORE snow is on the way for Gwent, with the Met Office warning as much as 15cm could fall.
The Met Office have issued a new yellow warning for snow and ice in much of the region today.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Caerphilly and Torfaen. While forecasts also predict snow could fall in Newport.
Snow is expected to fall in the area on Saturday, with the yellow warning running throughout the day.
The Met Office warn: "A band of snow is likely to arrive into Northern Ireland during the early hours of Saturday, then move east into parts of England, Wales and Scotland through the day.
"Not all areas will have snow, but where it does fall 1-4 cm are possible widely, with 5-10 cm, perhaps up to 15 cm over high ground.
"In addition to snow, some freezing rain may also fall in places, leading to very slippery conditions.
"Across Northern Ireland, snow is likely to turn to rain during the afternoon."
You should expect:
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Small chance of more prolonged delays with stranded vehicles and cancelled rail and air travel.
- There is a slight chance that some rural communities could become cut off
- There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected
- A small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths become impassable
The snow will arrive at the end of a bitterly cold week, as temperatures in parts of the region, such as Ebbw Vale, are set to fall to -4C this evening.
